StockNews.com Lowers Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NDSN. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $278.00.

Get Nordson alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nordson

Nordson Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NDSN opened at $264.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson has a twelve month low of $208.90 and a twelve month high of $278.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after buying an additional 448,382 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.