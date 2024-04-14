StockNews.com Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) to Buy

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF opened at $111.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.83. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $140.28.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 38.80%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $15,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,096,812. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,516 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,872 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,288,000 after buying an additional 681,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 672,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after buying an additional 590,747 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

