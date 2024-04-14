StockNews.com Upgrades Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.39. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $84.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.93.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

