Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STOK. TD Cowen raised Stoke Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $67,663.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,598 shares in the company, valued at $34,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,741 shares of company stock valued at $223,115. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 514.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 348,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 291,443 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 79,785 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

