Stratis Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134,525.86 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0795 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and $134,525.86 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.56 or 0.04777584 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00056051 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019383 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

