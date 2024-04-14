Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPCR shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPCR opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -47.37. Structure Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,525 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 312.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 867,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,743,000 after purchasing an additional 657,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 28.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,185,000 after purchasing an additional 352,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 109.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 152,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 79,467 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $7,611,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.