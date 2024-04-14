Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386,205 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $178,126,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,590,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,593,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $156.69 billion, a PE ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

