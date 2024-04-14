Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,809,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. 27,876,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,250,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average is $48.27.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

