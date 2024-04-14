Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $768.71. The stock had a trading volume of 960,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,665. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.68 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $770.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $696.53. The company has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.