Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $30.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned about 0.84% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $30,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,505,000 after buying an additional 2,003,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,678,000 after buying an additional 1,062,186 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,796,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 98.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,017,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,447,000 after buying an additional 505,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,005,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 602,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,289. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.