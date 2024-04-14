Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $318.50. 2,248,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,799. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.93 and a 200-day moving average of $251.45. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $156.80 and a twelve month high of $331.47. The company has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.60.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

