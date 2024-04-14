Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $6.01 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,360 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,469,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,704 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,200,000 after buying an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,487,625,000 after purchasing an additional 674,198 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock remained flat at $92.00 during trading hours on Friday. 10,905,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,712,185. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.96 and a 200-day moving average of $103.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.