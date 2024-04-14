Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $6.37 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after acquiring an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,935,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,057,000 after purchasing an additional 533,417 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $417.81. 1,182,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,119. The company has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $428.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.34. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.92 and a twelve month high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.