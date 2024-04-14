Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,100 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $16,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,286. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.94.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

