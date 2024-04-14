Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 4,336 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,126 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $10.19 on Friday, hitting $474.09. 5,621,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568,239. The company has a market capitalization of $212.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $541.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.65. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

