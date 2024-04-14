Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,473,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009,015. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.54.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

