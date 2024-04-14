Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 940 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.10. 5,453,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.41. The company has a market capitalization of $231.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

