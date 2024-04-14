Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.82. 1,122,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,695. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.08.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

