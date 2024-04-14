Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 119,388 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,660,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 119,388 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $621,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Prologis by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at $185,164,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.00. 3,735,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.18. The company has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

