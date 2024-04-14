Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,847 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of General Electric worth $356,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $2,673,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,720,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in General Electric by 700.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 29,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 25,645 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.63. 6,851,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,557,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $74.78 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $169.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.04.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

