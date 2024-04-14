Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,358,207 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25,399 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Netflix worth $661,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on NFLX
Netflix Price Performance
Shares of Netflix stock traded down $5.95 on Friday, hitting $622.83. 2,959,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,349. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.62 and a 12-month high of $639.00.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Netflix
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
Further Reading
