Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,546 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of Amgen worth $477,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,140,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market cap of $143.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.47. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

