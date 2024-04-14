Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $352.36 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,245,474 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 65,865 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $352,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,469,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,769,200,000 after buying an additional 125,746 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NIKE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,487,625,000 after buying an additional 674,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock remained flat at $92.00 during trading hours on Friday. 10,905,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,712,185. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

