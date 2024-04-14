Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $459.11 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,578 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Caterpillar worth $459,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $6.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $365.63. 2,072,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,103. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.95 and its 200-day moving average is $294.97. The stock has a market cap of $182.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.