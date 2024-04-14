Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $591.79 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,440,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,338 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Linde worth $591,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.79.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $447.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,283. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $350.60 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $450.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

