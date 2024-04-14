Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,841 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $391,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,696,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $497.49. 1,188,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $507.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.97. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $521.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

