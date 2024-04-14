Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,600,000 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 9.18% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $564,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,811,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,033,000 after acquiring an additional 351,672 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,289,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,484 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,237,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,692,000 after buying an additional 191,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,910,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,710,000 after buying an additional 123,019 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,500,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,187. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

