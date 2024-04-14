Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 22,035 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,578 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22,035 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Adobe worth $815,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $875,592,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded down $10.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $474.09. 5,621,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568,239. The firm has a market cap of $212.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $541.84 and its 200 day moving average is $567.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

