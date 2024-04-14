Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,147,732 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,454,431 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 3,147,732 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 3.97% of UiPath worth $557,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in UiPath by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PATH

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of UiPath stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,603,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,221. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -121.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.