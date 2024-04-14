Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 34,720 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,403,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 34,720 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Lowe’s Companies worth $312,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $430,090,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LOW traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.05. 2,117,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,523. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.93. The company has a market capitalization of $132.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

