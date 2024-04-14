Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Stock Performance

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $33.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.21.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 62.62%. The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Superior Drilling Products

About Superior Drilling Products

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

