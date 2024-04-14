Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGY shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Surge Energy

Surge Energy Stock Performance

SGY stock opened at C$7.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$797.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.47. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.53). The company had revenue of C$168.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$179.30 million. Surge Energy had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 2.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 1.0050697 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surge Energy

In other Surge Energy news, Senior Officer Jared Andrew Renton Ducs sold 12,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.98, for a total transaction of C$99,869.70. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Surge Energy

(Get Free Report

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.