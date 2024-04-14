Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the March 15th total of 77,300 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 233,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Swvl

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Swvl stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Free Report) by 1,313.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,336 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 4.98% of Swvl worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Swvl Trading Down 11.4 %

NASDAQ SWVL traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.27. 70,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,258. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. Swvl has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $21.94.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

