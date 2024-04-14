Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $42.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.40. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $40.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 2,045 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $78,180.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,086 shares in the company, valued at $423,817.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

