T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Lifted by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.4 %

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,827,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.38 and its 200-day moving average is $155.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $31,667,027.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 691,685,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,378,065,361.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $31,667,027.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 691,685,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,378,065,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,884,080 shares of company stock worth $956,514,564 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

