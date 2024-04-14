T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Raised to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior target price of $106.00.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.56.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $115.19 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average is $106.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.92%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,925.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $121,913.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Simmons Bank raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 158,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,109,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after acquiring an additional 92,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after acquiring an additional 30,899 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

