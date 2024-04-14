Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,945 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the quarter. BILL accounts for approximately 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.66. 1,542,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.67. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.76.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

