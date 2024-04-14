Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software comprises about 2.2% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 553,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth about $217,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in CyberArk Software by 9.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,434,000 after purchasing an additional 205,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CYBR traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.43. 441,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,407. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.35 and a beta of 1.05. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $283.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CYBR. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.54.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

