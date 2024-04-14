Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the period. Boot Barn makes up approximately 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at $529,306.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,339 shares of company stock worth $2,413,715. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

Boot Barn Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $99.18. 658,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,962. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.41. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.19.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

