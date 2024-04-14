Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $9.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $764.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,680. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.88 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The firm has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $844.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $801.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.72.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

