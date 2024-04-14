Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Glaukos accounts for about 2.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Glaukos worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,346,000 after acquiring an additional 700,200 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 520,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,115,000 after buying an additional 453,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,593,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Glaukos by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 809,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,346,000 after buying an additional 297,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $6,008,206.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,232,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 434 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $41,373.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,644.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $6,008,206.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,232,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,354 shares of company stock worth $23,395,459. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,904. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $102.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

