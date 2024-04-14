Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems comprises about 2.4% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 921,774 shares in the company, valued at $554,917,165.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.8 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $26.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $658.23. The stock had a trading volume of 422,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,518. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $697.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $597.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $778.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

