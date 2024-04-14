Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 28,602 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares during the quarter. AudioCodes makes up 1.5% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $2,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 236.0% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 780,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 548,200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter worth $617,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 159.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,546,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,039 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 98,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 43,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,556. The stock has a market cap of $341.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.53. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $63.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on AudioCodes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AudioCodes from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

