Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. MongoDB makes up about 2.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total transaction of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,156,784 shares in the company, valued at $394,602,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total value of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,602,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,050 shares of company stock valued at $36,856,111. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock traded down $3.98 on Friday, hitting $352.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,648. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $212.52 and a one year high of $509.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.74.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

