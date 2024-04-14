Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 31 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pool by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 12.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Pool by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $380.20. The company had a trading volume of 398,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,300. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.63.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

