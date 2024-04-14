Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 40,700 Shares of Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,700 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Augmedix worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Augmedix by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 173,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 141,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Augmedix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Augmedix

In other news, insider Ian Shakil sold 58,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $230,603.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,932.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 250,823 shares of company stock worth $1,003,627 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUGX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Augmedix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

View Our Latest Report on Augmedix

Augmedix Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:AUGX traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 209,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,595. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Augmedix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82.

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 308.50% and a negative net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Augmedix

(Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.