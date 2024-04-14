Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 522 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 106,704 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,826,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,764. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

