TD Cowen Reaffirms Hold Rating for Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

TD Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WEN. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut Wendy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WEN

Wendy’s Stock Down 0.5 %

WEN stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Wendy’s by 203.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.