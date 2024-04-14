Teck Resources Limited to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $47.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $50.46.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 16.21%.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.79%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

