Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of TER stock opened at $105.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.30. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 27.7% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

